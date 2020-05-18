A 15 year-old driver was arrested and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center, charged with intoxication manslaughter following a two-vehicle crash that left a Corsicana woman dead.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, May 16 on FM 1126, approximately 0.4 miles west of FM 1839 in Navarro County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a red 2003 Chevrolet 1500 pickup was traveling east on FM 1126. A purple 1999 Honda Accord pulled out of a private driveway, ahead of the Chevrolet, traveling east on FM 1126.
For an undetermined reason, the Chevrolet failed to control its speed and struck the Honda in the rear traveling over the Honda causing both vehicles to go off the south side of FM 1126 into the ditch.
The driver of the Honda, 47 year-old Maria Rojas, of Corsicana was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Darrel Waller, Precinct 2.
The teen driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
