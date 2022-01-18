With COVID-19 still spreading worldwide, now is the best time to get a flu shot. The Texas Department of State Health Services encourages everyone to get immunized as soon as possible.
According to the DSHS, some aspects of influenza reporting may be affected by current COVID-19 response activities, however, the current surveillance report release produced Jan. 1 shows Navarro County with influenza-like illness only, with no laboratory confirmation of the flu.
The surrounding area reported positive rapid tests and Flu A, according to the data.
Flu A and B viruses are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics more commonly known as the flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
According to the Department's Jan. 1 report, “Compared to the previous week, the percentage of specimens testing positive for influenza reported by hospital laboratories has decreased. The percentage of patient visits due to influenza-like illness has increased.”
Reports were received from all Texas Health Service Regions during the final week of the year. No variant or novel influenza viruses have been detected and no institutional outbreaks or school closures were reported in Texas during the 2021-2022 season.
According to the surveillance report, 1,931 pneumonia and influenza deaths have been reported. No influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in Texas during the 2021-2022 influenza season. Deaths due to COVID-19 may be classified as pneumonia deaths or influenza deaths in the absence of positive SARS-CoV-2 test results, according to the DSHS.
The department recommends that residents six months and older get their flu vaccines as soon as possible. Vaccination is especially important for older adults, infants, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions who are at greater risk of developing serious complications from the virus.
While it's advisable to get the vaccine at start of flu season, it's not too late. Dial 2-1-1 for information about the virus and vaccination locations, or use the visit www.dshs.state.tx.us/flu/finder.aspx for information on vaccine availability in your area.
People can get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
Getting a flu shot is especially important for people at a higher risk for complications if they do get the flu, including those with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and older adults. People who provide care to members of those groups should get a flu shot to protect themselves and prevent spreading the flu to vulnerable people.
Influenza is caused by one of a number of related viruses and highly contagious. Symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches and fatigue. The onset of symptoms is sudden, and people should stay home until at least 24 hours after their fever is gone, except to get medical care.
The same precautions Texans are already taking against COVID-19. In addition to getting your families' vaccinations, you can help stop the spread by washing your hands frequently with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer and cover your coughs and sneezes. Stay home if you’re sick and have a plan in place to care for sick family members at home.
www.dshs.state.tx.us/flu/finder.aspx
