Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management today are encouraging Texans to take part in this year's Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend, which runs April 24 through the 26.
A product of Senate Bill 904 that was signed into law in 2015, this annual holiday weekend allows Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free either online or in person.
"As hurricane season approaches, I encourage Texans across the state to prepare today for a safer tomorrow," Abbott said. "Our Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday helps ensure that Texans can purchase necessary emergency preparedness supplies to protect themselves and their families in the event of future disasters."
Visit the Texas Comptroller's website at comptroller.texas.gov for more information.
