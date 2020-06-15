On June 20, 2020, the summer solstice and the day with the most light – Texans statewide will join advocates across the world to participate in The Longest Day® to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. Together, they will use their creativity and passion to raise critical funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association® care, support and research programs. The event coincides with Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month® in June.
This year, given the COVID-19 crisis, many The Longest Day participants will choose to support the event “virtually” through “at-home” and “social-distance” activities – biking, hiking, playing bridge, knitting and more – to shine a light on the more than 400 thousand Texans living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
The Alzheimer’s facts are staggering:
One in three seniors die with Alzheimer's or another dementia
Texas ranks 4th in number of Alzheimer's cases and second in Alzheimer's deaths
Alzheimer's disease is the fifth leading cause of death in the US
In the U.S., someone develops Alzheimer's every 65 seconds
While as of yet there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, there are things you can do to promote brain health – the reason behind June being Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
Visit alz.org/thelongestday for more information and to register.
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
