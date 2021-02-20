Texans are encouraged to complete the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s Self Reporting Damage Survey to help the state identify damages that occurred during the recent winter weather and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance.
The survey is available in English and Spanish at www.TDEM.texas.gov/warm
Reporting damage to TDEM is voluntary, and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency, nor does it guarantee disaster relief assistance.
