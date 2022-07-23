Texans with ties to Navarro County and Corsicana played important roles in the creation and presentation of the historic National Funeral July 14, in Washington, DC for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Hershel “Woody” Williams.
Corporal Williams, United States Marine Corps, earned the Medal of Honor for destroying seven Japanese pillboxes on Iwo Jima in 1945. President Harry Truman presented him with the medal at the White House. Williams was 98 at the time of his death, on June 29, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia, at the Veterans hospital which bears his name.
Due to the five-year and 50-state effort of an organization called State Funeral for World War II Veterans, Corporal Williams became the first enlisted man in our nation’s 234-year history to lie in State/Honor in the Rotunda of our nation’s capital.
The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi and the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at the nationally televised service that included the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, 6th District Congressman Jake Ellzey, and other dignitaries.
After laying in honor in the Rotunda of the Capitol for five and a half hours, the coffin of the Corporal from West Virginia was taken to the National World War II Memorial.
A crowd of over 1,000 people attended a public service which featured seven holders of the Medal of Honor, United States Senator Joe Manchin; Steven Watson, CEO of the National World War II Museum; and Chris Cassidy, President of the National Medal of Honor Museum.
Dr. Danny Reeves, Pastor at First Baptist Church Corsicana and member of the National Board of State Funeral for World War II Veterans, gave the invocation and made the opening remarks at the service. He was asked to do so by Woody Williams’ grandson Brent Casey, who previously heard Dr. Reeves speak at the dedication of the Navarro County Gold Star Monument in May of 2021.
Rabel McNutt, the 14-year-old sister of Collin Street Bakery co-owner Thomas McNutt, received a standing ovation when she was recognized as the originator of the idea to hold a State Funeral in Washington, DC as a final salute to the 16 million men and women who served in the Armed Forces in World War II.
Susana McNutt, Texas State Chairman for State Funeral for World War II Veterans and mother of Rabel, said “Our nation has had many State Funerals for Generals, but never one for an enlisted man. This was a blind spot in our nation’s history that has now been corrected.”
During the service, Rabel and the seven Medal of Honor recipients laid a wreath at the Freedom Wall in the World War II Memorial. The Freedom Wall has 4,048 Gold Stars, each representing 100 American dead from WWII.
“It was the thrill of a lifetime to walk with those great Americans to display a final salute to the Greatest Generation,” said Rabel, a student at the Hockaday Girls School in Dallas.
Her grandfather, L. William McNutt, Jr. was an Army Sergeant in the Second World War, and a member of the Texas Business Hall of Fame.
Following the service, United States Senator Joe Manchin sought out Dr. Danny Reeves to shake his hand and tell him “Without State Funeral for World War II Veterans, the idea of this State Funeral would have never have come to the conscious of the United States Senate. Due to the efforts of your organization, this great day just happened,” he said.
State Funeral for World War II Veterans was launched on Labor Day 2017 with a simple mission: to convince the Congress and the President of the United States to hold a State Funeral in Washington D.C. for the last Medal of Honor recipient from the Second World War. At that time, there were four MOH men still living who had served in World War II.
Rabel McNutt conceived the idea for a State Funeral for the last WWII MOH recipient as she prepared to go to the funeral of her Godfather, Walter Ehlers who received the Congressional Medal of Honor fighting the Germans in Normandy in June 1944.
Her father, Corsicana High School Class of 1973 graduate Lee William “Bill” McNutt recalls “Military funerals are different. They fire guns and fold flags. To prepare her, we watched the military funerals of General Douglas MacArthur and President John Kennedy. Rabel said “Daddy, aren’t they going to do a big funeral in Washington DC for Uncle Ehlers friends?” Rabel knew it was too late for Walt Ehlers. We were already going to his funeral in California. However, she wanted the final World War II Medal of Honor recipients to have this honor. Today there are 35 million Americans who have a parent, grandparent, or other family member who wore the uniform from 1941-1945.
Her idea quickly became a national cause, and 50 State Chairman were recruited by Dr. Danny Reeves and Bill McNutt. National Board members like Ron Ramseyer, the former President of Bass Pro Shops, also played a key role in strategy.
“Changing American history is hard,” said Bill McNutt. “I view it as a God wink that Woody Williams, who had so many friends in Navarro County and Corsicana, would be the last Medal of Honor man from World War II reassigned to heaven.”
