A multi-county Farm and Ranch Seminar for farmers and ranchers conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in District 8 is scheduled for Thursday Dec. 8, at the Navarro County Expo Center. Registration is at 7 a.m. and program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eight hours of pesticide continuing education units will be offered. Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours of CEUs every five years to renew/recertify their license; including two hours of
Laws and Regulations, two hours of Integrated Pest Management, and any mix of these and General hours to equal the required 15 hours of CEUs. Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators are required to recertify every year by obtaining five continuing education credits with one credit each from two of the following categories: laws and regulations, integrated pest management or drift minimization.
The Dec. 8 seminar will provide participants with the opportunity to receive up to eight CEUs. Of the eight hours, three hours will be in General, two hours in IPM, two hours in Laws and Regulations and one hour in Drift.
Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators will be able to obtain their required five hours within the first five hours of the program.
Program registration cost is $60. Persons interested in attending need to contact the Navarro County extension office @ 903-654-3075.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.