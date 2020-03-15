Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.5 % in January. The Texas economy added 279,900 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs over the year, including 19,500 jobs added over the month for January. Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.2 % in January, marking 117 consecutive months of annual growth.
“In January the Texas unemployment rate was unchanged and remains lower than the National unemployment rate of 3.6%,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “The Texas Workforce Commission is committed to providing career opportunities to all Texans.”
Industries adding jobs in January included Leisure and Hospitality, which added 8,100 jobs; Government, which added 4,800 jobs; and Education and Health Services, which added 4,400 positions.
“The data shows that Texans are eager to learn new skills to advance their careers,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “From apprenticeships to business leaders, Texas has a dedicated workforce that continues to make this the best workforce in the world.”
The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas recorded the month’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.4%, followed by the Amarillo MSA and Austin-Round Rock MSA, which tied for the second lowest with a rate of 2.7 %. The College Station-Bryan MSA had the third lowest rate of 2.9% for January.
“Private sector employers added 14,700 jobs added in January,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers. “This growth is a reflection of the state’s ability to continue retaining and attracting new companies and job seekers.”
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit Texaslmi.com.
The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for February is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Unemployment rates by county, January and December rates:
• Navarro: 3.9, 2.8%
• Henderson: 3.8, 3.2%
• Kaufman: 3.4, 3.0%
• Ellis: 3.2, 2.7%
• Hill: 3.2, 2.7%
• Limestone: 4.2, 3.7%
• Freestone: 5.5, 4.6%
• Anderson: 3.1, 2.7%
