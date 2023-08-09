By Susan Wilson, special to the Daily Sun
Theo Boyd, author of “My Grief Is Not Like Yours” and the podcast Think Theo from Whitney, Texas will be the guest speaker at Kinsloe House on Aug. 16. The speaker, author and influencer will share her intimate journey through grief in a frank presentation of her selfless memoir, and will share a wealth of insight and tools to help ease the journey through grief, with personal stories, both heartbreaking yet delightfully joyful and entertaining. About the title and topic of the book, Theo Boyd said “we are all unique, in life and in death. We are born, we live, we die and we grieve, but my grief is not like yours.” Her first book is published by Simon & Schuster.
The program is presented by the Kinsloe House Policy Committee, Carolyn Bennett, Chair. Lunch reservations ($20) are available to the public who are interested in the benefits of membership by calling Kinsloe House at 903-874-5791 by Noon on Monday, August 14.
The Dallas Morning News columnist Dave Leiber, whose column Watchdog has covered consumer rights and advocacy for the last ten years, will speak at Kinsloe House August 23. His program, “Searching for Perot: My Journey to Discover Texas Top Family”, is also the title of his book, published in 2021 (Yankee Cowboy Publishing). As a Perot biographer, Dave’s book is an inspiring tribute to one of America’s most beloved billionaires whose strong business values built the Perot family ethos: Always pursue work-class excellence in everything he did.
The book, introduces the legendary Texan to a new generation of Americans, and with it, Perot’s message of patriotism, innovation and community service. Leiber’s columns have won numerous national awards over his 45 years in the newspaper industry, and are described as “models of suspenseful storytelling and public service.” The program is presented by the Kinsloe House Flower Committee, Linda Cross, Chair. Lunch reservations ($20) are available to the public who are interested in the benefits of membership by calling Kinsloe House at 903-874-5791 by Noon on Monday, August 21.
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House Association of Navarro County is located at 618 West Third Avenue in Corsicana. www.thekinsloehouse.com
