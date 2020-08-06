Texas parents and retailers should prepare as the Texas sales tax holiday on school supplies and clothes looms closer from Aug. 7 through 9.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released information on the holiday that exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100. Qualifying items include clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks.
"Even though significant uncertainty remains for our public and private schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales tax holiday is a perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items at a time when many Texans are carefully monitoring their family finances," Hegar said. "Online shopping is covered, so I encourage all Texans to shop online or practice social distancing when making in-store purchases. We want folks to stay safe while saving money."
A press release from the comptroller's office said qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when: the items are both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the holiday; or the customer orders and pays for the item and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
Since 1999, Texas has offered a sales tax holiday weekend, but this is the first holiday occurring during a global pandemic.
The press release said last year's holiday generated an estimated $102.2 million in savings for Texas taxpayers, but they could not produce an estimate for this year's savings because of the uncertainty surrounding consumer activity in the retail sector and the lack of clarity regarding the timing and nature of schools reopening.
A full list of tax-free apparel and school supplies can be found at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.