As the threat of COVID-19 looms over another school year, the Texas Education Agency has updated its guidance for on-campus learning and activities, with recommendations from the Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Controls.
Citing Gov. Greg Abbott's latest executive order, school systems can't require students or staff to wear a mask, however, those who wish to wear one must be allowed to do so.
Schools are not required to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing. If school systems learn that a student is a close contact, the school should notify the student’s parents. If any teacher, staff member, student, or visitor with test-confirmed COVID-19 has been on campus, the school must notify its local health department and submit an online report to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The report must be submitted each Monday for the prior seven days.
Parents of students who are close contacts of someone with the virus may opt to keep their students at home during the recommended stay-at-home period. During that time, the school system may deliver remote instruction.
According to current CDC advice, the stay-at-home period can end on day 10 for students without symptoms, if no subsequent COVID-19 testing is done. Alternately, students can return to campus if they receive a negative result from a PCR test after the close contact exposure ends.
Close contact is generally based on guidance outlined by the CDC, which notes that people who are vaccinated are not considered close contacts. According to TEA, data from 2020-21 showed very low COVID-19 transmission rates in a classroom setting and data demonstrated lower transmission rates among children than adults.
Students who are actively sick with the virus or have received a positive test result for COVID-19 must be excluded from attending in-person classes. Parents must do their part to ensure they don't send their children to school with COVID-19 symptoms, or are confirmed to have the virus.
If symptomatic, students must stay home until at least 10 days after symptoms began, and they are fever free, and their other symptoms have improved. Children who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have any symptoms must stay home until at least 10 days after the day they were tested.
To help mitigate the risk of asymptomatic people on campuses, schools may provide or conduct recurring COVID-19 testing using rapid tests provided by the state or other sources. Testing can be conducted with staff, and on students with prior written permission from parents.
