Despite last minute attempts to stop his execution, Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate Robert Fratta, 65, was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Huntsville Unit.
He made no last statements and had no family or friends to witness his death. His only witness was a spiritual advisor, Barry Brown, who was allowed inside the death chamber to place his hand over Fratta's right hand. The witnesses on the victim’s side of the execution chamber included Farah’s son, Bradley Baquer; her brother, Zain Baquer; friend, Judy Cox; and Andy Kahan, director of Harris County Crime Stoppers Victims Services.
His salt and pepper hair was a far cry from his younger photos when he was convicted of a murder-for-hire plot nearly 30 years ago. He wore glasses during the execution, but only spoke "no" when asked if he wanted to make a final statement.
The execution was scheduled for 6 p.m. but delayed multiple times throughout the day as lawyers, judges, and courts of appeal argued over the effectiveness of allegedly expired drugs that were used to execute Fratta. The medical examiner confirmed Fratta’s death 24 minutes after the lethal dose was administered.
The personal witness room was filled with reporters, including Robert Arnold of KPRC of Houston, who first began covering the case in March of 1995 when Fratta was first arrested for the crime. He followed the case until its end Tuesday night.
“Fratta was the first person to be executed this year,” Jason Clark, Chief of Staff with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said, before introducing Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.
“The death penalty is reserved for the worst in America. It is the government and society’s highest punishment for the worst crimes,” Ogg said. “Robert Fratta had his wife murdered to settle a divorce. It was a premeditated crime, involved two other people—a middle man and the shooter—and the victim Farah Fratta’s life, that was negotiated down to $1,000 and a car. Tonight, justice was had.”
Kahan also witnessed and spoke after the execution.
“Tonight was about Farah and her family, this was not about Bob. Bob was a coward in 1994. And 28 plus years later, he was a coward tonight when he was offered an opportunity to extend an olive branch to his son, which he knew was watching this,” Kahan said. “Bob still chose the coward’s way out.”
Kahan, who has been with the victim’s family since the murder, finished with describing Fratta as an atomic bomb who destroyed a family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.