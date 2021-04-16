House Bill 885 authored by Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) passed unanimously April 13 in the Texas House of Representatives. HB 885 allows Navarro College to offer a baccalaureate degree program in nursing, which has been long sought after by the college and community.
Unanimity was reached after legislative language was narrowed to only include the BSN program, said Rep. Harris.
Harris, who began his second term in 2020, said this bill was his number one priority for the session. He said he was happy to see such an important piece of legislation passed with nearly half of the session remaining.
“When I ran for this office, I made a commitment to the voters that I would do everything I could to bring high quality, high paying jobs to the district and this bill helps accomplish that goal.
“I’m grateful for the tireless work of joint-author, Rep. Jake Ellzey, in helping me get this critical measure voted out of the House unanimously,” Harris said. “I look forward to working with Senator Birdwell to get it through the Senate and on to the Governor’s desk.”
Navarro College’s District President Dr. Kevin G. Fegan said he was appreciative for the leadership of Rep. Harris and the support of Rep. Ellzey which was shown by the overwhelmingly supportive vote.
“We look forward to continuing our work with Sen. Birdwell as the bill moves to the Senate,” Fegan said.
“We continue to be very optimistic about the passage of this legislation that would allow Navarro College to pursue offering a BSN degree that aligns with our vision of providing innovative career pathways and student-centered learning opportunities for the individuals and communities that Navarro College serves,” he said.
Now headed to the Texas Senate, the enactment of this bill would have a tremendous impact on House District 8 and the surrounding area by providing an affordable pathway to a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Having more highly educated nurses to serve the seven hospitals currently serviced by Navarro College will elevate the current standard of heath care in our communities and higher quality jobs for those obtaining the degree.
