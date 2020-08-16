The Libertarian Party of Texas held its State convention in Big Spring Aug. 1 and 2.
There were over 100 seated delegates and alternates present, and between 50 to 70 online.
Navarro County had its full allotment of delegates present at the convention, with one alternate.
The convention was presided over by LPTexas State Chair, John Wilford.
After working out a few initial glitches, online delegates were fully able to participate in convention business.
Kerry Douglas McKennon was nominated for the United States Senate, running against John Cornyn's seat in November.
New State leadership was elected: Whitney Bilyeu, State Party Chair; Bekah Congdon, Vice Chair; Kate Prather, State Treasurer; Stephanie Weiss, State Secretary.
Tommy Attaway of Johnson County and Paul Keefer of Ellis County were elected State Libertarian Executive Committee representatives for Senate District 22.
Changes were made to the State platform and rules.
The Convention adjourned Sunday, then the newly elected State Libertarian Executive Committee held a meeting immediately after.
Many thanks to the Mayor of Big Spring, Shannon Thomason, for inviting the LP of Texas to hold its convention there, and being a gracious host.
