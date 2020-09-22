Celebrate National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 22, by ensuring you are registered to vote ahead of the Oct. 5 deadline for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
With two weeks until the deadline, the Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs issued a final call to action to voters, community leaders, and elected officials to encourage fellow Texans to register and prepare to vote.
"An active and engaged citizenry plays an essential role in ensuring the continued well-being of our democracy," Hughs said. "Ahead of the November election, I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by Oct. 5 so that they can help shape the future of the Lone Star State."
As of this month, there are 16,617,436 registered voters in Texas — a new state record.
Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page.
If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.
Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application online, or request an application from their county elections administrator.
Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 5 to be accepted.
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming November 2020 General Election can call 1-800-252-VOTE, or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.
On the net:
www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.