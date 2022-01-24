Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas topped another record for job creation by reaching 13,059,600 total jobs, surpassing all previous employment highs. Texas employers added 50,000 jobs over the month of December, marking gains in 19 of the last 20 months, as the state unemployment rate fell to 5.0%.
"The Lone Star State has long led the nation in job creation as we attract more business investments and greater opportunity for working Texans each and every day," Abbott said. "Thanks to employers large and small, the future of Texas shines bright with the best workforce in America, and I look forward to continued partnerships with businesses and local leaders to keep our state the best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family."
For the month, the state reached another record employment level with more than 13 million jobs. Texas has added a total of 694,400 positions since December 2020.
“Seeing a second consecutive month of record-setting employment, with more than 13 million jobs, highlights the underlying strength of the Texas economy,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “This economic strength creates an environment for Texas employers to continue to create jobs and provide opportunities for the workforce in the Lone Star State.”
In December, the construction industry gained 10,400 jobs over the month. Trade, transportation, and utilities added 7,300 positions. Also of note, financial activities added 7,200 jobs.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.
Unemployment rates by county for November and December:
• Navarro: 4.3, 4.1%
• Henderson: 4.3, 3.9%
• Kaufman: 4, 3.7%
• Ellis: 3.7, 3.4%
• Hill: 4.3, 4%
• Limestone: 5.6, 5.3%
• Freestone: 6.3, 5.7%
• Anderson: 4.1, 3.7%
