The Texas State Criterium & Time Trial Bike Race two-day event will be held in Downtown Corsicana Saturday, April 22 after the Veterans’ Parade and in Dawson Sunday, April 23. This event is sponsored by the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, Corsicana Visitors Bureau, Corsicana Main Street, and Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.
The race will begin around noon Saturday around until 7:30 p.m. that evening. The Sunday races in Dawson will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. Many of the races will determine if cyclists will move to Nationals or even potentially the Olympics. There will be a lot of adrenaline and excitement as the bikes fly through downtown on the brick streets.
According the Andrew Willis, Holland Racing out of Pflugerville, “The downtown Corsicana course is perfect with eight turns, a hill, and a feature that adds an extra dimension or challenge, in this case the bricks. The Corsicana course is well balanced and favors all types of riders and should create a balanced competition with no way to predict how each race will play out. There is definitely no way anyone will be able to finish this race and say the course was boring. All those turns. All those bricks. Riders will have to stay concentrated and focused the entire race to stay in contention." Throughout the course there are several places for visitors to sit back and enjoy the race or grab a bite to eat at the food trucks or shop at a vendor market. Bring the family for all the excitement as you watch some “NASCAR on two wheels”
This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 903-874-4731.
