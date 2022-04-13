The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fourth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19.
"We’re thankful for the opportunity to continue this successful P-EBT program in Texas," said Wayne Salter, HHS deputy executive commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services. "These food benefits provide much-needed assistance to families and children impacted by school closures."
HHSC received federal approval to provide more than $626 million in benefits to approximately 2.1 million eligible children in Texas for the 2021-22 school year. To date, HHSC has distributed approximately $6.13 billion in P-EBT food benefits to Texas families. P-EBT is a joint effort of HHSC, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and the Texas Education Agency.
To be eligible for the 2021-22 school year P-EBT, a student must be certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program at their Texas school and have experienced COVID-related absences, virtual attendance, or campus closures. The 2021-22 school year P-EBT is based on the number of days an individual student did not receive in-person instruction due to COVID-19 illness. Families will receive $7.10 for each eligible day.
Receiving free meals at school does not automatically qualify a child for P-EBT. A student is NSLP-certified with a school-approved NSLP household application, when directly certified through programs like SNAP, Medicaid or TANF, or if they are enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision school or Provision 2 school.
Eligible families who currently receive SNAP, and those who have received P-EBT in the past, will receive benefits on their existing Lone Star Card or P-EBT Card. They will be mailed a notice with information about their student’s benefit amount and do not need to take any action.
Eligible families who do not currently receive SNAP and have never received P-EBT will be mailed a notice with a claim code because additional information is needed to issue benefits. The notice will explain how they can claim benefits for eligible students within 90 days by calling the P-EBT Call Center or visiting YourTexasBenefits.com.
Some families will start receiving P-EBT benefits as early as the week of April 18. Other families may receive their benefits beginning in July, based on when schools provide student information to HHSC.
Visit hhs.texas.gov/pebt or call the P-EBT Call Center at 833-442-1255 to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.