The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to the severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1.
SNAP recipients whose food was lost or destroyed due to the storm should apply for replacement food benefits for regular allotments and emergency allotments provided in response to COVID-19.
SNAP clients are encouraged to stay home and request their replacement food benefits by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option two.
Alternately, recipients can download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) on the HHSC website.
To limit exposure to COVID-19, recipients are encouraged to mail or fax the completed form to HHSC instead of visiting their local offices.
Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839. For more information, please visit hhs.texas.gov.
Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Texas.
Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 and select option 1.
