The Texas Veterans Parade announced the election of six new board members as it moves forward to a successful Veterans Parade on Armed Forces Day May 21, on the historic brick streets of Corsicana.
Afghanistan Medal of Honor holder William Swenson will be the Grand Marshall of the Texas Veterans Parade. He will be honored by detachments from military bases in Texas and Oklahoma including Sheppard Air Force Base, the Houston Coast Guard Air Station and Fort Hood.
New members of the Parade board includes Kim Cobb, a Senior Partner and Managing Director at Little GG Capital Family in Corsicana. She was the Chief Financial Officer of Corsicana Bedding, the largest manufacture of mattresses in the country before it was sold in 2015.
Coach Ryan Taylor is the newly hired head football coach at Navarro College. Taylor comes to Navarro with 10 years of coaching experience in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, after serving the last two seasons as head coach at Cisco College where he won championships.
Martin Blanchard will serve as the Treasurer and webmaster for the Texas Veterans Parade. He is a retired senior business executive.
"Our Veterans ensure the safety of our citizens, our way of life and our very democracy,” he said. “I am honored to contribute to our organizations mission of recognizing and celebrating Texas Veterans from every war and conflict.”
A 1986 graduate of Corsicana High School, Kevin Eubanks was a Mustang in the United State Army. A Mustang is a commissioned officer who began their career as an enlisted service member. He rose to the rank of Army Major before retiring and returning to his native Corsicana.
“Kevin was a logistics officer in the Army. He and his fellow Veteran and board member Billy Richards will make a great team to flawlessly handle the parade logistics,” Parade co-founder Bill McNutt said.
Murphy Johnston is a graduate of Southern Methodist University. He is a senior executive with Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions. He has been with the company more than 30 years. During his time at SMU he was in charge of Peruna, the SMU Mustang pony mascot.
Lindsay King opened his business in Corsicana 19 years ago. King Realty. He is a past President of the Corsicana Rotary Club that is presenting the 2022 Parade. Lindsay has had many veterans in his family and looks forward to making the 2022 parade a great success.
“Lindsay is a doer and achiever who will help us sell a lot of tickets to our Medal of Honor event at the Palace Theater on Friday night May 20, 2022,” Liz Brown, the Parade CEO said. “There are only 66 living Medal of Honor and only a handful that are younger than 70. We are lucky to have one of the youngest Medal of Honor recipients with us to discuss his service in In Afghanistan that evening at the Palace, as well as some terrific entertainers.”
The parade will also honor two Corsicana and Navarro County heroes, Candelario “Spider” Garcia, 2014 Medal of Honor recipient, and the namesake of county, Jose Antonio Navarro, who signed both the Texas Declaration of Independence and the Texas Constitution. Many members of the Navarro family will attend the Parade.
A Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana is not new. It is the reestablishment of a tradition that goes back more than 100 years. The World War I Armistice parade in 1918 and 1945 World War II Victory Parade and Rodeo drew thousands of Texans to Corsicana’s famous downtown, located one hour south of Dallas.
The 2022 Parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County House lawn in Corsicana. It will lead off with an honor guard, and the world famous Navarro College Cheerleaders of Netflix fame.
“We need patriots with horses, antique cars and motorcycles to join detachments of soldiers from military bases from Texas and Oklahoma,” Parade CEO Elizabeth Green Brown said. “Please call 214-537-9311 to be included.”
