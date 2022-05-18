Corsicana and Navarro County residents are preparing for a parade 77 years in the making. The Texas Veterans Day Parade is a celebration of all veterans, said parade founder Bill McNutt.
The area hosted a parade to celebrate Armistice Day, in 1918 signifying the end of World War I. That event was described as one of the largest and most well-attended parades in Texas.
Corsicana hosted another parade following the end of World War II, when Governor of Texas, the Honorable Beauford Jester, asked Audie Murphy to serve as the Grand Marshal of a victory parade in his hometown of Corsicana.
Murphy remains one of the most decorated veterans in American history. His impressive list of commendations came to include the Medal of Honor for his actions on January 25, 1945.
The three-day victory celebration in September of 1945 also included a rodeo.
Although Murphy’s heroic actions, and movie star good looks garnered fame he was only one of the millions who took part in the effort to defend the world against tyranny.
Corsicana and Navarro County served as a training area for thousands of young pilots who readied themselves for battle over Europe and the Pacific.
The battle for freedom happened in thousands of places, many of which required a map to find. It was the local newspaper which connected those who were fighting thousands of miles away to the fields and ranches of Navarro County.
Snippets announcing promotions and participation in bond drives were common. Occasionally enterprising reporters attempted to learn what was happening on the battle fields, while these men were home on leave.
They rarely succeeded.
Many like Maj. Jack Griffin, a B-17 pilot in the Eighth Air Force head quartered in England, from 1942-1944, understood that lose lips sink ships. Griffin completed 23 missions but declined to answer questions while visiting his parents in Blooming Grove.
One story discussed Bomber Pilot and Corsicana native Eugene Flynn’s efforts to return his crippled aircraft safely back to base after being riddled with bullets in the Italian sky. Flynn was able to guide the plane with injured crewmen aboard.
Lists of those injured, captured or killed were also included in the pages of the Daily Sun.
Corsicana native Bill Bradford reminded readers those who didn’t make it home were the true heroes of the war effort.
Bradford, 96, at the time spoke with the Daily Sun for a piece commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in January of 2020.
A Buck Sgt. in the Army’s 99th Division, he recalled the cold and the intense fighting of the weeks long battle. The Battle of the Bulge was the last major German offensive of the war. Bradford, was wounded while crossing the Rhine River in Germany. His outfit earned Two Unit citations for holding the line on the Northern Shoulder, along the Elsenborn Ridge, during one of the most iconic battles of World War II.
These are just a few of the stories which are representative of those who fought for the cause of right and freedom across the globe. Although World War II concluded more than seven decades ago the memory of those who fought, and the sacrifices of their loved ones continue to resonate in our community.
Navarro County Veterans Service Coordinator Tim Easley said there are approximately 3,000 area veterans are now using VA services including healthcare and educational opportunities.
The 2022 Texas Veterans Day Parade will feature several detachments and equipment from Texas military instillations.
This year’s parade will feature Medal of Honor Recipient Will Swenson, will serve as Grand Marshall. Now a Lt. Col. Swenson received the nation’s highest honor, on Oct. 15, 2013 following his actions on Sept. 8, 2009, during the battle of Ganjgal in Afghanistan.
Then a Captain, Swenson and his comrades faced an ambush from at least 100 entrenched Taliban fighters.
The firefight lasted for nearly nine hours, calls for air support were initially overruled. Swenson, and his friend Dakota Meyer braved enemy fire to remove three Marines and a Navy Corpsman who died as a result of the battle.
Therefore, a Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana is not new. It is the reestablishment of a tradition that goes back more than 100 years.
For more information, please visit www.texasveteransparade.com
To reach the Parade Headquarters telephone 903-354-4628.
