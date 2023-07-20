From Staff Reports
Corsicana, Texas – After holding the first two Veterans Parades in Corsicana since 1945, creating the Gold Star Monument on the Navarro County Courthouse Lawn, and launching the Medal of Honor football trophy, the Texas Veterans Parade will reach new heights under new President and Air Force Veteran Frank Robertson.
“We have been blessed to have two terrific CEO’s over the past 5 years, Joe Hill and Elizabeth Brown.” said Parade Founder Bill McNutt, a 1973 Corsicana High School Graduate. “Frank Robertson’s background is perfect following in their footsteps,” said Board Member Kevin Eubanks. “His military experience makes him especially valuable.”
Mr. Robertson joined the Air Force in February 2004 as a broke 19 year old graduate of Corsicana High School. His father had been the Corsicana Chief of Police.
He is a great example of how patriotic events like Veterans Parades and Air Shows change lives and help with military recruitment.
Frank joined the US Air Force in February 2004 as a C-17 Loadmaster, a job he picked after attending the “Wings Over Houston Houston Air Show” and seeing a man eating pizza and drinking a beer on top of a massive airplane. Frank had to know what this man's job was; he simply couldn't believe he was being paid to do what he was doing!
"I am a C-17 loadmaster" the man replied, "If you like to fly, travel and make money, this is the job for you!" Mr. Robertson’s Air Force career allowed him to visit over 50 countries and 5 continents.
Afghanistan Medal of Honor holder William Swenson, the Grand Marshall of the May 2022 Texas Veterans Parade said “The Texas Veterans Parade brings honor to Central Texas, helps with military recruitment and allows those of us still in active duty to honor the Veterans of all wars and conflicts who came before. Mr. Robertson should be a great success in his new leadership role.“
"I am humbled and honored to serve as the new President of the Texas Veterans Parade and look forward to an incredible parade in November 2024. There are exciting things in the works for this event, so stay tuned and please support us in any way you can. This event can only be as strong and the team and community that supports it. Our veterans chose to lay it all on the line for each of us; many of whom still live with the consequences of those decisions today. “
Frank attended The Citadel, Military College of South Carolina and graduated in 2016 with a degree in Criminal Justice and US National Intelligence. His Air Force training included Basic Flight School, Water Survival, SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) training and Air Drop training. He earned the Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom campaign medals as well as two air medals for "single acts of heroism and meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight in actual combat in support of operations''.
In 2019 Frank returned to Corsicana and today is an Outside Sales Rep for United Rentals. He and his wife Abbey have three daughters Annabelle (age 12), Emma (age 11) and Carley (age 9). They are members of Grace Community Church and are leaders in the ReEngage marriage ministry.
In closing Frank Robertson said. “If you would like to get involved or help in any capacity, please feel free to call or text me on my personal number: 843-452-3690.” “We need leaders who love our community and our veterans. “
The website is www.texasveteransparade.com The parade will honor current and past Military Veterans from all wars and conflicts.
About the TexasVeterans Parade, Corsicana
The Texas Veterans Parade, Corsicana exists to honor Texas Veterans from all Wars and Conflict and to teach our children about the sacrifices of Veterans, liberty and freedom. To date they have brought to our community two Medal of Honor recipients, and one Navy Seal and Astronaut to honor our Veterans.
