Texas State Senator Bob Hall will be a guest of honor and will ride in the Texas Veterans Parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, on the historic brick streets of Corsicana.
Bob Hall is one of only 31 State Senators in the Legislature. Many Texans do not know that there are 38 United States Congressmen representing Texas, but only 31 State Senators. The number 31 corresponds to the number of books in Proverbs in the Bible.
In January, Corsicana and Navarro County experienced a change in representation in Austin in the Senate. Long-time Texas Senator Brian Birdwell's Senate District was changed to no longer include Navarro County. As of three months ago, the very popular and folksy Senator Bob Hall of Rockwall, Texas became the Navarro County State Senator.
Senator Hall, a graduate of the famous Citadel Military College and Veteran of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, will be driven in the parade by his long-time aide and U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. John Vick, in his colorful pickup truck, complete with lights and sirens.
"Navarro County has sent brave men and women to fight in every war and conflict since the Texas Revolution," said Senator Hall. "Jose Antonio Navarro, the namesake of the county, helped write the Texas Declaration of Independence, and he signed it as well." Senator Hall continued, "It will be an honor to ride in the Parade with our Grand Marshall Chris Cassidy, who was one of the first Navy Seals stationed in Afghanistan following the attacks of 9/11."
Hall and his wife, Sarah Kay, a native of Commerce in Hunt County in East Texas, live in Tailwind Airpark in Edgewood. Tailwind Airpark is a community for pilots and aviation enthusiasts which has its own runway and hangars. This Southern Baptist couple are the proud parents of three adult sons.
A compelling sense of duty, shaped by his military service, business experience, and love for this country, drives Senator Bob Hall to leave a legacy for his children and grandchildren. The legacy is of being a patriotic servant. Just like the Texas Veterans Parade mission statement, Senator Bob Hall is dedicated to educating students about our liberties and our freedom.
"The Parade Committee welcomes horses, motorcycles, floats, and youth ball teams of every age and sport to participate to honor the more than 3,000 Veterans who live in Navarro County," said Navarro County Judge HM Davenport.
To enter the parade or get more information please telephone (214) 537-9311 or go to www.TexasVeteransParade.com
