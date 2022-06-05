The fourth annual Texas Veterans Parade Medal of Honor Event and Show took place Friday May 20, at the Palace Theater, kicking off Armed Forces Weekend in America. It started with one of the 66 living Medal of Honor recipients, Lt. Col. William Swenson, good food, drinks, and fellowship. It ended with several surprised civic leaders being honored with historic awards.
Parade Chair Bill McNutt read the four-year-old organization’s mission statement: "To honor Texas Veterans from all wars and conflicts, to educate children/students about Freedom, Liberty and the sacrifices of Veterans." He reminded the crowd that in today's Mad Hatter's world of less liberty, ideas and patriotism matter and must be passed along to each generation.
After entertainer Dave Tanner dazzled the crowd with "Music of the Greatest Generation" and Lt. Col Swenson made remarks about his six-hour battle with the Taliban, the evening turned to honoring some important citizens. The following well deserved awards were presented.
Navarro-Garcia Patriot Award:
The highest honor given from Navarro County, for Patriotism. It is given annually to an American citizen who has demonstrated selfless service and leadership in the promotion and honoring of Veterans from the Lone Star State and beyond. Presented to Lt. Col. William Swenson, Medal of Honor, 2009.
Texas Governor Beauford Jester Award:
Given to the Texas Veterans Parade Volunteer who is a Veteran of the United States Armed Forces and who makes the greatest contribution to the Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana in a given year. Presented to retired Army Major Kevin Eubanks.
James Acree Award:
Given to the Texas Veterans Parade Volunteer of the year who is not a military veteran. Presented to Martin Blanchard.
Joe Barton - Ron Wright Congressional Trophy:
Awarded annually to a government official who has demonstrated love for Veterans and done the most to promote the mission of the Texas Veterans Parade organization during the past year. It is named for two Congressmen who represented Navarro County for over 36 years. Presented to State Senator Brian Birdwell.
Following the parade the next day, the following awards were awarded to parade participants by the Texas Veterans Parade Organization.
- The McNutt Founder Trophy: “Fort Sam Houston's Own” 323 Division Army Band.
- Elizabeth Brown CEO Award: Ft John Bell Hood 1st Cav Honor Guard.
- Presidents Award: The United States Coast Guard Air Station Houston.
- Tiger Award: Best Float / Entry from a Volunteer Organization / Church: First Baptist Church, Corsicana.
- Jack and Sonny Stroube Award: Best Float / Entry from a Veterans Group: The Vietnam Veterans of Navarro County.
The TVP also presents the annual Medal of Honor Trophy each fall to the winner of the Ennis-Corsicana football game to pay honor to the fact both high schools have a Medal of Honor holder as an alumni. They are Spider Garcia from the Vietnam War for Corsicana, and Jack Lummus from World War II for Ennis.
The organization's name is the Texas Veterans Parade because they are encouraging other smaller Texas Communities to honor Veterans locally with parades, lectures, awards and events. During the evening it was announced that Judge Doug Wallace of Waxahachie had formed a Texas Veterans Parade in Ellis County. Their first Texas Veterans Parade will be Saturday Nov. 6, 2022, which is the Saturday before Veterans Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.