Robert Wanat is a true American patriot who has two unique and historic vehicles he is bringing to the Texas Veterans Parade which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday April 22, at the Navarro County Court House.
Wanat the owner of a terrific Army Wagon and of a Morrison the first self propelled car/truck ever used in America.
Q&A with Robert Wanat:
Q: Describe the historic 19th century Army Wagon you are bringing to the Texas Veterans Parade April 22.
A: It is from Fort Clark, Texas and it can haul a great amount of weight. The more spokes on a wagon wheel, the heavier the wagon load. This has 20 spokes and they used it to carry Cannon Balls and other Amo. At Fort Clark there is a picture of this wagon with horse soldiers on Bivouac. On a rest area. It took me 15 years to bring it up to its current condition.
Q: What has been your career?
A: I was an electrician. I did 20 years as a civilian Airman. I was an Air Force employee. I love Veterans and I love America. I wanted to be in your parade last year and spoke to Eubanks and Richards, but I was too late to get in as I recall.
Q: How and when did you acquire this historic wagon?
A: I got it 18 years ago from a Veteran. He had had it for 30 years. It was used for many years to haul water to a farm.
Q: What about the restoration. How did you do it?
A: It took years because I wanted to find original items to restore the wagon. That historic army wagon has about 85% to 90% original parts.
Q: From the time the army let this wagon go, till you got it, where was it used?
A: At the Biedieger Farm, in Medina County, Texas. They used it to haul water for years before they switched to pickup trucks.
Q: What was the color of the historic wagon when the army let it go?
A: It was brown, sort of like it was today.
Q: Tell me about your steel wheel self propelled vehicle? It is truly historic.
A: I needed something to pull my 19th century army wagon. My research showed me that the first self propelled vehicle was a Morrison and it was made in 1890. William Morrison made the vehicle and Henry Ford took this vehicle a Forter Morrison died and mass produced his version.
Q: What did Henry Ford do that really improved the Morrison vehicle?
A: He went with rubber tires instead of the steel wheels. It was a nice improvement.
Q: How long did it take you to build from scratch your Morrison vehicle that you are bringing to Corsicana?
A: It took me me 91 days. I built it from scratch. So the good folks of Corsicana will see an original 19th century Army wagon and it will be pulled by the first self propelled vehicle.
Q: How did you find out about our Veterans Parade?
A: I spoke with Billy Richards and Kevin Eubanks. I was too late for your parade last year, but we are excited to be with you on San Jacinto weekend in April.
Q: How many parades have you done?
A: Over 500 parades and events. I have eaten in every county and spent the night in.
Q: Who are your best buddies that also have fun and unique things that they pull in Parade?
A: 23 Model T that is 100 years old. It is owned by Darren Masters.
Call 214-537-9311 to get your horse, float, vehicle, band or group registered for the upcoming Texas Veterans Parade. The Grand Marshal is Chris Cassidy a Navy Seal from Afghanistan who is also a NASA Astronaut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.