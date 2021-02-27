More than a week has passed since a deadly winter storm knocked out power and water statewide, leaving millions of Texans without heat or hope during a week of below-freezing temperatures and rolling black outs. Now, more than two million remain under boil water notices as communities continue to try to provide clean water.
In Navarro County, several water systems including the City of Corsicana, have lifted their boil water orders, however, countywide there are still reports of low pressure, broken pipes, and other effects of power outages and system failures.
The county’s distribution of drinking water is organized by the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, in cooperation with local and state agencies and FEMA. Distribution sites vary, but are regularly updated on the department’s Facebook page.
Many Texans kept their faucets dripping to prevent pipes from freezing, however, the increased demand on water put strain on struggling systems, and low pressure required boil water notices to be put in place until samples cleared quality tests.
Last week, when water struggles reached their peak, at least 7 million people were told to boil their water before use. With more than 100 counties now approved for federal disaster relief, residents and local officials continue to assess the damage.
Gov. Greg Abbott gave a televised address from the State Emergency Operations Center Wednesday, Feb. 24 where detailed the actions being taken to ensure the reliability of Texas’ power infrastructure.
“Tragic does not even begin to describe the devastation and the suffering that you have endured over the past week,” he said. “For those of you still hurting, I want you to know that the state is using every resource to fix this problem.”
Abbott has made responding to the deadly storm an emergency item this legislative session, making it a priority to mandate and fund the winterization of the state’s power infrastructure.
Disaster relief available
Abbott declared a state of disaster Feb. 14, and President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for select counties the following week. Texans affected by the winter storm can now apply for relief through state and federal programs.
According to the president’s declaration, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
The fastest way to apply is online at www.disasterassistance.gov.
More counties will continue to be re-requested as the state receives information from those impacted by the winter storm.
Abbott requested an additional 54 counties be added to the federal major disaster declaration Thursday, Feb. 25 and announced the following morning that 18 more counties had been approved.
Texans are urged to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management's Texas State of Texas Assessment Tool to help the state identify damages.
TDEM, with the assistance of the Texas Military Department, has launched a call center to assist those unable to complete the iSTAT survey online.
Texans can now call 844-844-3089 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week to submit their disaster damage information.
Texas has extended and increased emergency food benefits, unemployment assistance, and continues to waive regulations and lift restrictions to provide relief as the state works to repair damage and prevent future incident.
For more information on Texas’ response, visit open.texas.gov/winter
Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation statewide.
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses, homeowners and renters. Call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339) or visit www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.