AUSTIN – Texas saw an increase in the state unemployment rate in April 2020, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past month, the Texas economy lost 1,298,900 nonfarm positions. Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 12.8%, below the national average of 14.7%.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a measurable effect on the Texas economy” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “While we will continue to provide assistance to those seeking unemployment benefits, many employers are hiring and TWC is working to provide resources to job seekers as well as employers as the state opens up.”
In April, all major industries in Texas experienced job loss over the month.
“As Texas continues to open, TWC is committed to providing job seekers the resources and opportunities needed to adapt to our changing economy,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “To help connect workers with available jobs, staff at workforce centers across the state are available to provide virtual job-search assistance.”
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded April’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 8.8%, followed by the Abilene and the College Station-Bryan MSA which both recorded at 8.9% for the second lowest rate. The Lubbock MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 9.9%.
“We are here to not only help Texas employers match up with the skilled workers they need to recover but also to provide them with answers and the best information available as they safely and strategically reopen,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers. “TWC is committed to engaging with all businesses across Texas as we continue to strengthen our relationships and proactively work to create and expand opportunities for all. My office remains available to continue helping Texas employers navigate through this pandemic.”
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.
The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for May is scheduled to be released on 9 a.m. Friday, June 19.
