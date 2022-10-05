The crewmen at the CAF West Texas Wing affectionately call it the “Big-Tailed Beast,” and the sound of this Beast’s engine excites audiences at air shows. What excites people the most is when “The Beast” comes in from performing, and folds up her wings. It is an incredible sight that people seldom ever get to see.
Another exciting thing about the Helldiver is that this Wing of the CAF offers rides in her. A truly exhilarating, picture taking experience. Check its Facebook page
at Commemorative Air Force SB2C Helldiver to sign up for a ride while the “The Beast” is in Corsicana.
The SB2Cs were in production during World War II and first flew into combat in the campaign for Rabaul in November 1943 and became the Navy’s first line dive bomber. She was a carrier based aircraft and proved to be a formidable and highly versatile weapon. She delivered bombs and depth charges with pinpoint accuracy and could conduct low level attacks with cannon, rocket and machine gun fire. The Helldiver is the SB2C-5, the last production variant of this aircraft. The CAF Helldiver is the only SB2C still flying. Her current colors and markings are those of the carrier U.S.S. Franklin CV-13 and is currently based at the West Houston Squadron in Houston.
The CAF Coyote Squadron has invited the “The Beast” to Corsicana so the attendees at the Corsicana AirSho can see this plane up close before the air show, see her fly, take a ride in her and watch in awe as she folds up her wings.
