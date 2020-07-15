During a time when many businesses are closing their doors for good, one local family is investing in downtown Corsicana.
“The Browsery Co. offers all of my passion projects in one place,” said Kellie Monterrosa, owner. “Flowers, antiques, home décor and more.”
The boutique hosted its grand opening Friday with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, goodie bags and specials through July 18.
“We are offering 10% off any purchase and 20% off $100 or more,” Kellie said. “We also manage a Facebook group called The Browsers Club where members can get special coupons and sneak previews.”
Kellie and her husband Juan opened the store Feb. 15 only to be shut down a few weeks later due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kellie said, since reopening, her foot traffic has increased and other downtown businesses have supported her and sent customers over.
Corsicana Main Street Director Lauren Bedsole was present at Friday's ribbon cutting and said The Browsery Co. is a great addition to Corsicana’s boutiques.
“I’m so proud of how other local businesses have already shown their support by encouraging their own customers to stop by there,” Bedsole said. “At a time when businesses could have ramped up their competition with each other, ours have consistently sought to work as a team for the good of downtown as a whole.
I know Kellie will fit right in with that ethic, and we all applaud her for opening amid so much economic uncertainty. I’m also very excited about the upcoming furniture-painting classes. She makes it sound so easy that anyone can do it, so if you got tired of looking at your furniture during the quarantine then give her a call!”
The Monterrosas bought a house in Corsicana last August and Kellie took a position as Department Chair for Navarro College's Business and Hospitality program.
“We've always had a love for antiques but the house was getting too full,” she said. “I wanted to do something with home interior and antiques that would bring shoppers and draw walking business downtown.”
Kellie said, in the future, she would love to secure financing to re-open the old Merchant's Antique Mall and offer affordable consignment spots to others with a passion for antiques.
The Browsery Co. is located at 312 N. Beaton St. in Corsicana and can be reached at 903-602-5004.
