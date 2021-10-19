It's finally time for Corsicana’s episode of the Texas travel series The Daytripper to air at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 on PBS KERA Dallas channel 13 and streaming on the PBS app.
For over a dozen seasons Chet Garner has hosted his Texas travel show, The Daytripper on PBS. He estimates he has covered more than 150,000 miles of road and devoured over 1,000 pounds of Texas barbecue.
Garner visited Corsicana in July and explored some well-known landmarks and encountered a few surprises along the way.
He said we may see a bump in local tourism after the episode airs as travelers from all over the state flock to the land of fruitcake, world-championship cheer leading, and Wolf Brand Chili – Corsicana.
On the Net:
IG: @chettripper
FB: @thedaytrippertv
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.