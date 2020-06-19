The Eagle’s Nest is a new early childhood center in Navarro County, located in Mildred. The Nest will be opening in phases, with phase one beginning this summer. The facility will be available for birthday party rentals and private play dates as of Friday, June 19.
The Eagle's Nest Play to Learn Center will host a Community Open House from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20, located at 5955 S. U.S. Hwy. 287, Corsicana 75109. Guests are invited to take a tour and learn more about the programs offered.
This fall, phase two will include opening up a STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, after school program for children ages five to 10 years old.
Phase three will be a nature-based preschool program for children ages three to five years old. Both programs will have limited enrollment.
The Eagle’s Nest Play to Learn Center was designed and built specifically for young children by owner, Deb Tamez, a.k.a. Mrs. T.
She earned her degree in Early Childhood Education from Texas A&M Commerce and has 11 years of experience in the classroom working with children from pre-kindergarten/Head Start to fourth grade.
For more info, visit debtamez.org/services.html, email eaglesnestmildred@gmail.com or call 214-662- 6194.
