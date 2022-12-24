While shopping in the fall, Lauren Galia, owner of Angus Portable Buildings and K9 Click dog trainer, said she saw a Christmas tree display and was surprised how expensive they had become. She said she was overwhelmed with concern for families who may not be able to enjoy Christmas because of the rising costs of necessities and a struggling economy, let alone a tree. It was then she decided to start a Christmas contest to make sure at least one local family has a stress-free, happy holiday.
Lauren said she told her daughter and sales manager, Tamara Galia, that she wanted to do something to help someone.
“If we could help one family, one household have a better Christmas, then we will have done something productive to give back to God for our blessings,” Lauren said.
That night the idea of the Christmas giveaway was born and Tamara, a skilled artist, launched a social media campaign to find a worthy recipient through a public nomination process.
“We asked people to submit a form naming a person or family who could use some assistance,” she said.
The winner would receive get a pre-lit Christmas tree with ornaments, and HEB and Walmart gift cards totaling $300.
“We wanted the winner to be able to afford to eat, purchase necessities, and put some gifts under a beautiful Christmas tree,” Lauren said.
The contest ran from November to mid-December and gathered close to 150 entries. The drawing was held Dec. 13.
The official winner of the giveaway was Salina Lewis. Her name was submitted by Mary Castillo of Keller Williams Realty, who won a $50 gift card for her nomination.
The group met Dec. 15 at the Keller Williams office to give Lewis her prizes.
“We are excited to have been able to put a smile on a couple faces this year,” Lauren said. “We weren’t sure at the start if we would get one submission or how it would turn out. We are truly hoping to do a better campaign next year as so many members of this community are still in need.”
