The first production of The Penguin Project at Corsicana Independent School District will be the Broadway musical, “Annie, Jr.” in the High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17.
The Penguin Project provides access to theater, demonstrating that the special challenges of a disability shouldn't prevent a child's ability to participate in life's experiences.
The Penguin Project's peer mentor system pairs special needs students with other students who have volunteered their time to work side-by-side and guide them through rehearsals and are on-stage during the show, costumed to match or compliment their partner.
Corsicana ISD became the first chapter of The Penguin Project in Texas in November 2019 and began preparing for its debut in April 2020, which was postponed due to COVID-19.
Under the direction of Cran Dodds, Theater Arts teacher, the district's Special Programs, community volunteers, CISD staff, parents, students, and numerous others have come together to make the program a reality.
Tickets are on sale now for $10 each and will also be sold at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
CISD students can get free admission with their Student ID, or by turning in the “Annie Jr.” themed coloring page available online at cisd.org/PenguinProject.
Sponsorships in support of The Penguin Project are appreciated. For more information, email Susan Johnson, sejohnson@cisd.org or 903-602-8146, or Delaney Johnson, dajohnson@cisd.org or 903-602-8112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.