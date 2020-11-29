The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year. With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever are in need of a little extra support and assistance,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Walmart, Beautique & Books at Navarro College, Hometown Pharmacy, VF Outlet, Cook Education Center, Corsicana City Hall, P&S Pharmacy, Frank Kent Chevy, Going Postal, Pack N Mail Corsicana, CiCi’s Buffet Pizza and the Corsicana YMCA. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas.
“We are grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” Schmidt said.
Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December at 15 locations. Last year, 700 angels were available for adoption in Corsicana, and this year The Salvation Army expects to have 800 children enrolled in the program.
Gift distribution will take place Dec. 18 at the Angel Tree Warehouse at the corner of Fourth and Commerce Streets during scheduled pick up times.
“A brand-new way to support The Salvation Army Angel Tree this year is through Walmart Registry for Good,” Schmidt said. “Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Corsicana at walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”
Volunteers are needed throughout November and December to help work to sort and distribute items received.
For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131 or visit us at 212 E. First Ave. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
