On the first Friday in June, Americans celebrate all the gooey goodness of donuts. But many don’t know that National Donut Day actually has its roots in doing good. This sweet tradition dates back to World War I, when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers known as “Donut Lassies” traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support as well as fried confections, supplies, and other services to troops on the front lines.
The Donut Lassies fried donuts in small pans and are credited with popularizing the donut in the United States when troops returned home from war. The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the first National Donut Day in 1938 to help those in need during the Great Depression and to commemorate the work of the Donut Lassies.
For more than a century, the organization has continued to provide a wide range of essential services like food, shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to the most vulnerable and to many of the men and women serving on the front lines of need.
“This National Donut Day, as citizens of Corsicana and Navarro County celebrate with a sweet treat, we are proud to remember that this fun tradition started with our very own volunteers over a hundred years ago,” Captain Jennifer R L Schmidt said. “If you ask me, knowing that the day has its roots in the fight for good makes those glazed pastries taste even sweeter.”
To honor the history of Donut Day, The Salvation Army of Corsicana will celebrate by distributing donuts to front line workers and first responders throughout the community as the Hospital, Fire Department, and Law Enforcement offices.
For more information about National Donut Day, to find out more about local activities, and to donate, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org
