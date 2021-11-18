While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores, and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure men, women and children in need throughout our community experience the joys of Christmas.
The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 to Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettles support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in Corsicana, including feeding the hungry, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to children, and more.
For more than 125 years, The Salvation Army’s red kettles have been a symbol of good will during the holiday season.
“Last year, we implemented an online tool for volunteers to sign-up,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt of The Salvation Army. “We are excited to offer this again for the 2021 season. Visit www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date and time you would like to ring. You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are all welcome!”
If you cannot ring in person, you can also sign up to ring as a virtual bell ringer. Visit www.salvationarmy.org/Corsicana/ and accept the challenge as a virtual bell ringer today.
This year’s Battle of the Bells winners will also have the option of having their virtual kettle fundraising efforts added to their in-person bell ringing fundraising for their overall total of monies raised during the Red Kettle Campaign.
Through the generous support of community donors, The Salvation Army will provide gifts to more than 600 children this year. They are seeking volunteer organizations to serve as Angel Tree host locations and later help sort and distribute gifts to program participants.
If you’re interested in volunteering for Angel Tree, holiday meals, or something else, please call The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131. To make a donation, or for more ways to engage with The Salvation Army, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana/.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.