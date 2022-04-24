Millions of Americans face daily financial struggles and uphill battles to escape poverty. The Salvation Army in Corsicana works all year round to remove the constant burden of worry and stress to provide hope and a way forward to those in need.
One surprise expense, like an unexpected car repair or medical bill can be the difference between affording rent, buying groceries, or paying monthly bills.
“We have people coming through our doors every day seeking basic financial assistance and asking if we are able to help them pay their overdue bills,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt, with The Salvation Army of Corsicana. “Many people are coming to us for the first time having never been in such dire financial need before. The last few years have been particularly difficult as layoffs or salary cuts have taken their toll on family budgets.”
The bills were piling up for Adrian, a working single parent of three boys, and she didn’t know how she would make it.
“Because of the pandemic there were days where I’d only work half a shift meaning that my money was less. But the bills just kept coming,” said Adrian. “With nowhere else to go, I turned to The Salvation Army. They had several programs that could help me pay my bills, stay in my home and not out on the street. They’ve really helped me a lot.”
When funds are available, The Salvation Army helps pay overdue bills, preventing homelessness and stabilizing housing for individuals and families who have fallen behind on their expenses and risk losing their homes.
“It's much more than just paying the bills. The Salvation Army really cared about my well-being beyond my immediate financial needs,” Adrian said.
“Working with my case manager I took a finance class and that helped me realize what was most important, the things I did need and some things I could maybe do without. They didn’t just stop after helping pay the bills, they were there, and I know they’re still there if I need anything.”
Ongoing case management is an integral component of The Salvation Army’s work with individuals and families in need. Clients work one-on-one with case managers, often connecting with local community partners, to resolve complex issues and plan their way forward.
“Our work really does stretch well beyond the moment of crisis,” Schmidt said. “Yes, we’re there at the time of greatest need, but we are committed to Love Beyond the utility bills, the rent, or whatever a family is facing, to get them on a pathway to success and self-sufficiency.”
The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.” The organization's message is simply that when we love beyond late bills, love beyond shelter, and love beyond disasters, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.
In Corsicana, The Salvation Army has provided four individuals/families with rental assistance, distributed 437 food boxes, and provided $5,486.34 in financial assistance in the Corsicana/Navarro County area since January 2022. The best way to ensure services continue for those in need is to visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana where you can make a donation or sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 per month, which could help a family overcome the risks of poverty and eviction.
Learn more about Love Beyond by visiting The Salvation Army’s website at www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/video-hub/. For more information about how you can help contact Captain Jennifer Schmidt at 903-874-7131.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.