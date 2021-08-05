As life returns to normal for many, millions of American families and individuals continue to experience daily challenges that threaten their wellbeing. The back-to-school season can place a tremendous burden on families experiencing lost wages and looming evictions, as they are forced to to choose between putting food on the table or making sure their kids have the tools needed for educational success.
To meet the need, The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to to collect school supplies for local children in need during the annual Stuff the Bus event Friday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 8 at Walmart in Corsicana.
The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive will take place at more than 4,500 Walmart stores across the country. Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins located at both entrances of the store.
“There are children heading back to school in Corsicana and Navarro County this year, and 24% of them are struggling to make ends meet,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt, commanding officer of The Salvation Army Corsicana. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you can empower families to start the school year well and achieve success in the future. It’s the boost of confidence they need when getting back to normal after a challenging year.”
Walmart and The Salvation Army have partnered for more than 30 years to meet community needs through a range of social services, helping individuals and families overcome poverty and economic hardships.
Since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Corsicana has provided more than 4216 meals, 85 nights of shelter, and $260,368 in financial assistance to local families and individuals. In addition, The Salvation Army provides day camp, after-school programs, and extracurricular activities to help kids and families succeed at various locations throughout the state.
With children returning to the classroom after the pandemic, school supplies will be critical to helping them prepare and succeed.
All supplies will be distributed to families in the community where they are given, to help local children enter the school year ready to succeed.
To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit
www.salvationarmytexas.org/corsicana/
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
