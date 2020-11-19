The Salvation Army will kickoff the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Collin Street Bakery, 401 W. Seventh Ave.
The iconic red kettles will soon be set up outside of stores in the community and the organization will announce the 2020 campaign goal during Friday’s kickoff event. Representative Ron Wright will be the guest speaker.
“Kettles is shaping up to be very different,” stated Captain Jennifer Schmidt, “This year, we are making a big push for not just volunteer bell ringers, which can be done through visiting our website at registertoring.com.”
Volunteers have the option to pick a physical location and shift they would like to ring and may also sign up as a virtual ringer, which can be done in connection with or in place of volunteering in person.
For more information about The Salvation Army Angel Tree program or other services please contact Schmidt at 903-874-7131.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
