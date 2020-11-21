The Salvation Army kicked off its 2020 Red Kettle Campaign Friday, Nov. 20 at Collin Street Bakery, 401 W. Seventh Ave. The iconic red kettles will soon be set up outside of stores in the community.
Representative Ron Wright was the guest speaker and other guests included Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow, Councilman Chris Woolsey, members of the Advisory Board and many members of the community.
This year, the need for fundraising is greater than ever. The Salvation Army hopes to provide Christmas for 800 children and families which is an increase of over 100 from last year.
“Kettles is shaping up to be very different,” stated Captain Jennifer Schmidt, “This year, we are making a big push for not just volunteer bell ringers, which can be done through visiting our website at registertoring.com.”
Volunteers have the option to pick a physical location and shift they would like to ring and may also sign up as a virtual ringer, which can be done in connection with or in place of volunteering in person.
With the need for social distancing, there are several new ways of donating. First, you can text “CORSICANA” to 817-835-6552 and follow the prompts to donate. Those donations will be used in the city of Corsicana. Additionally, kettles will be equipped with QR codes (similar to those used to read menus) which will take you directly to the Salvation Army donation website. Last but not least, kettles will be equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay. No contact or exchange of cash required.
Bell-ringers can volunteer at www.registertoring.com. Volunteers will then have the option to pick a physical location and shift they would like to ring. Another new option this year is to volunteer to be a virtual ringer by creating a virtual fundraising page. Please go to https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/team/329077 for more information on how you can help.
For more information about The Salvation Army Angel Tree program or other services please contact Schmidt at 903-874-7131.
