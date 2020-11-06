Updated at noon Friday, Nov. 6
The first S.A.B.E.T. program, which stands for Shattered And Broken Eagle Transformation, celebrated its first graduation Oct. 24 with 13 graduates. The program is a transitional program designed to nurture the total woman from the inside out. The next class will begin Monday, Nov. 9.
The class is taught by Evangelist Clara King through God's Holy Temple, Eric Grant S. Pastor, at 301 E. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
For more information about the program, visit its Facebook page, email kingarlene52@yahoo.com, or call King at 214-837-7941.
