This Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC Program to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving.
A popular trend during the Thanksgiving holiday, “Blackout Wednesday” occurs on the eve of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, the trend encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol, which is why we’re working hard to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
This Thanksgiving Eve, on Nov. 25, NHTSA and its partners are conducting a social media blitz featuring the hashtag #BoycottBlackoutWednesday to help deliver lifesaving messages into the public conversation and encourage positive actions that can help reduce impaired driving on the roadways. Remember: nationally, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, except in Utah, where the BAC limit is .05. If you are under the influence of any impairing substance, hand the keys to a sober friend instead of driving yourself home.
“Drunk driving is a real threat to our community every day, and that threat increases during holidays like Thanksgiving,” said Lorie Stovall, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent, Navarro County. “Blackout Wednesday is a dangerous trend. Driving under the influence is deadly and illegal, and no one should ever take that risk.”
Drunk-driving-related crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday season. According to NHTSA, from 2014 to 2018, 138 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve (6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.) were alcohol-impaired, and over the entire holiday period (6 p.m. the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through 5:59 a.m. the Monday after Thanksgiving) more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes. In fact, during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period, more than three times as many drivers involved in fatal crashes were alcohol-impaired during nighttime hours than during the day.
The bottom line is this: If you know you’re headed out for a night of drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. It is never safe to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while drunk or otherwise impaired. Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
Options to Get Home Safely
If you’re planning to head out to the bar or to parties during the Thanksgiving holiday, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Don’t leave your house without a plan on how to get home safely — once you start drinking you likely won’t make good choices. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for a safe night out.
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If available, use your community’s sober ride program.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911 when it is safe to do so.
• Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
By working together, we can save lives and help keep America’s roadways safe. Please join us in sharing the lifesaving message Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving and use the hashtag #BoycottBlackoutWednesday during the holiday weekend.
For more information, contact: Jeffrey Pearce, Watch UR BAC Program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, by phone 979-321-5333, or email: jeffrey.pearce@ag.tamu.edu please visit nhtsa.gov
