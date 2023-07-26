Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter
AUSTIN — Nearly 85.8 percent of Texas Medicaid recipients up for renewals in April have been removed from the program following the ending of automatic removals, according to state data.
During the pandemic, Medicaid would automatically re-enroll recipients allowing individuals to keep their Medicaid coverage even if their situations changed. That benefit ended in March following the sunset of the federal public health emergency.
“We’re deeply concerned that Texas kids who are still eligible for health insurance — either through Medicaid or another program — are losing their health coverage for bureaucratic reasons and are going to get turned away the next time they walk into a doctor’s appointment,” said Diana Forester, director of Health Policy at Texans Care for Children.
Texas continues to be the state with the highest rate and the highest number of uninsured people.
According to 2021 Census data, 5.2 million Texans of all ages were uninsured in 2021, representing 18 percent of the state’s population. The state with the next highest insured rate was Oklahoma, with about 13.2 percent. The U.S. 2021 uninsured rate is 8.6 percent
The new data show 81 percent of Texas disenrollments were due to procedural denials. These are cases in which the state terminated Texans’ health insurance before confirming whether they are still eligible. Another 12 percent were removed because it was determined they no longer qualify.
Forester said this high number of denials “should be setting off alarm bells.”
“When you see this many procedural denials, it means that the process is not working properly, whether the state is sending renewal information to the wrong mailing addresses or parents are running into bureaucratic delays with the state when they try to renew their children’s health insurance,” Forester said.
Jose Araiza, a spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services, said HHSC is staggering Medicaid redeterminations over multiple months, prioritizing redeterminations for those most likely to no longer qualify for Medicaid. This includes members who have aged out of Medicaid and adult recipients who no longer have an eligible dependent child in their household.
Araiza said that individuals who are determined to be no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP are electronically transferred to the Federal Marketplace, adding that losing Medicaid or CHIP coverage is considered a qualifying event that allows an individual to enroll through the Marketplace and they are not limited to a specific enrollment period.
When an eligibility determination is made, individuals are sent — via mail or electronically if they signed up for electronic notice — a notice explaining the eligibility determination decision at least 13 days in advance of losing coverage, he added.
Recent data also showed a low rate of “ex parte” renewals, which uses third-party data to confirm eligibility.
Texas data show only 1 percent of renewals were completed through this process. By contrast, the majority of states are able to use the ex parte process to renew at least 25 percent of their renewals, and a quarter of states conduct over 50 percent of renewals through the ex parte process, Forester said.
Using ex parte renewals allows the state to improve accuracy, reduce procedural denials, and ensure eligible children can keep their health insurance, Forester said.
The Texas House passed a bill this past session that would have sped up the process by creating an “Express Lane” to determine the eligibility of children. It did not pass in the Senate.
Araiza said HHSC is still completing redeterminations for individuals initiated in April. The renewals initiated in April include those who are most likely to no longer qualify for Medicaid, which contributes to the ex parte renewal rate.
“Data is preliminary,” Araiza said. “HHSC continues to review and evaluate federal flexibilities as they become available for potential ways to increase the ex parte renewal rate.”
Texans can check their status and renew benefits at www.yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/Home.
