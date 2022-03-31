A three-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two men Thursday, March 24 on Interstate Highway 45 in Alma.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the scene around 12:26 p.m. around two miles south of Alma in Ellis County on I-45.
The preliminary investigation shows that a white 2007 GMC box truck was traveling south on I-45 in the inside lane. Both, a 1999 Ford F-350 was traveling north in the outside lane and a red 2013 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a 2015 Direct flatbed semi-trailer was traveling north in the inside lane of I-45.
For an as of yet unknown reason the box truck failed to maintain a single lane and crossed over the protected center median and drove across the northbound lanes of I-45 striking the F-350 in the back left side. The driver of the box truck then over corrected to the right causing the box truck to roll onto its right side. The box truck slid into the inside lane where the Peterbilt truck tractor struck the top of the box truck and the cab.
The driver of the box truck, 37 year-old, Alan Caro, of Dallas and passenger, 35 year-old, Anselmo Garza, of Carrollton were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Dan Cox of Pct. 3. Both the driver and passenger were transported to the Keever Funeral Home in Dallas.
The driver of the Peterbilt, 49 year-old, Alexander Ortega, of Houston was transported to Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Dallas with non-incapacitating injuries.
The driver of the F-350,48 year-old, Nicolas Nunez, of Corsicana was treated and released at the scene.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.