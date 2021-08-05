This year marks the once a decade renewal of all cattle brands. Navarro County Clerk Sherry Dowd reminds cattle owners to renew with the County Clerk's Office in person or online. Registration begins Sept. 1 through Feb. 28, 2022. If not renewed by the deadline, the brand becomes open to the public.
The Brand Renewal Marks & Brands Application Form may be found online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.County.Clerk. From the self-service portal, select Marks & Brands Application and Copies and follow the prompts.
All livestock owners must renew, even if they've already done so during the current 10-year period. Registration costs $26 for the first location of a brand, and $10 for each additional brand filed the same day.
“This provides proof of ownership for their animal,” Dowd stated. “If an animal is on the road and someone reports it to the Sheriff's Department, they can check the brands to locate the owner.”
For more information, visit the County Clerk's Office at 300 W. Third Ave., Suite 001A, in Corsicana, or call 903-654-3035.
According to the Texas Agricultural Code, everyone who owns cattle, horses, hogs, sheep, or goats must record their earmarks, brands, tattoos, and electronic devices with the county clerk where the animals are located.
“They can also register their brand in more than one county,” Dowd stated. “If they ranch in several counties they need to register in each county.”
Owners may record their marks and brands in as many counties as necessary. In recording a mark, electronic device, tattoo, or brand, the county clerk notes the date on which it was registered and owners designate the part of the animal where it’s to be placed to include in the county's record.
Record keeping began Aug. 30, 1981, and every tenth year after, each person who owns livestock is required to record their marks and brands with the county clerk, regardless of whether or not brands have been previously recorded.
Any dispute about an earmark or brand will be decided in reference to the county clerk’s records, and the mark of the oldest date prevails. As with other personal property, a recorded mark or brand is the property of the person who registers it and subject to sale or other transfer.
