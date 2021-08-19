Richland-Chambers Lake residents, David and Linda Timmerman, were sworn in as members of the 19th Texas Silver-Haired Legislature at its Orientation Session held July 18 through 22 in Pflugerville, Texas.
Sixty-nine delegates from 24 Area Agency on Aging regions in Texas were sworn in for a two-year term by the Honorable Bryan Hughes, member of the Texas Senate from District 1. The Timmermans represent the Heart of Texas AAA in the TSHL. David is serving his first term and was appointed to the Operations Committee and the Utilities and Natural Resources Legislative Issues Committee.
Linda is in her third term as a member of TSHL. She chairs the Communications Committee and is a member of the Pensions, Investment, Insurance & Finance Legislative Issues Committee. Other Heart of Texas representatives are Barbara Adylett from Aquilla and Danny Volcik from Waco.
Among the issues that the advocacy group recommended and supported during the 87th session of the Texas Legislature was legislation that increased the financial strength of the Teacher Retirement System and the State Employees Retirement System pension plans, increased the personal needs allowance to $60 for Medicaid nursing home residents, provided for the expansion of broadband services in rural areas, expanded the research into and medical use of low-THC cannabis products, and enhanced criminal degree and fines for those who perpetrate Internet fraud against older Texans.
