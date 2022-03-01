Election Day is Tuesday, March 1, and voters may cast their ballots at any county polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Navarro County Democrats have the opportunity to choose statewide candidates, while those who vote in the Republican Primary can vote for local candidates as well.
Several Republican candidates filed for local offices and contested races emerged for Navarro County Commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 and the unexpired term of County Constable Pct. 2.
Challenging Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry is Ricky Grantham.
Running to represent Pct. 4 on the Navarro County Commissioners Court are David Brewer, Terry Brooks, Bill Gowan, Tommy Montgomery, Cody C. Muldner, John Paul Plemons, and Anthony (Tony) Watson.
Competing for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 are John V. Cabano, Lisa Clay, and Shane Richards.
David L. Foreman will challenge current Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams.
Local Republican candidates in the primary include:
Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent
District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent
County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent
County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent
County Commissioner Pct. 2:
Ricky Grantham
Eddie Perry, incumbent
County Commissioner Pct. 4:
David Brewer
Terry Brooks
Bill Gowan
Tommy Montgomery
Cody C. Muldner
John Paul Plemons
Anthony (Tony) Watson
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:
John V. Cabano
Lisa Clay
Shane Richards
County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:
David L. Foreman
Dan Williams, incumbent
Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup
Voters will also cast their ballots for their chosen candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, United States Representatives, Commissioner of Agriculture, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court Justices, Court of Criminal Appeals Judges, other state and federal positions and ballot propositions.
