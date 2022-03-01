Vote Sign.TIF

Election Day is Tuesday, March 1, and voters may cast their ballots at any county polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Navarro County Democrats have the opportunity to choose statewide candidates, while those who vote in the Republican Primary can vote for local candidates as well.

Several Republican candidates filed for local offices and contested races emerged for Navarro County Commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 and the unexpired term of County Constable Pct. 2.

Challenging Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry is Ricky Grantham.

Running to represent Pct. 4 on the Navarro County Commissioners Court are David Brewer, Terry Brooks, Bill Gowan, Tommy Montgomery, Cody C. Muldner, John Paul Plemons, and Anthony (Tony) Watson.

Competing for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 are John V. Cabano, Lisa Clay, and Shane Richards.

David L. Foreman will challenge current Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams.

Local Republican candidates in the primary include:

Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent

District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent

County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent

County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent

County Commissioner Pct. 2:

Ricky Grantham

Eddie Perry, incumbent

County Commissioner Pct. 4:

David Brewer

Terry Brooks

Bill Gowan

Tommy Montgomery

Cody C. Muldner

John Paul Plemons

Anthony (Tony) Watson

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:

John V. Cabano

Lisa Clay

Shane Richards

County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:

David L. Foreman

Dan Williams, incumbent

Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup

Voters will also cast their ballots for their chosen candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, United States Representatives, Commissioner of Agriculture, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court Justices, Court of Criminal Appeals Judges, other state and federal positions and ballot propositions.

