Navarro County voters are reminded to cast their ballot before the polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The Daily Sun will report unofficial results as they become available.
Allie Thomas, Navarro County Elections Administrator, reported a grand early voting total of 1,581. There are currently 13,678 registered voters in the City of Corsicana.
Community organizer and activist Kimberlee Walter, Corsicana ISD Board Member Barbara Kelley, and former H-E-B Store Director Mike Fletcher are running for Mayor of Corsicana.
The Mayor’s position is the only contested race in Corsicana as current Mayor Don Denbow did not file for reelection.
Incumbents City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica, Council Member Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey, Council Member Pct. 4 Jeff Smith and Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp all signed up for reelection unopposed.
The City of Corsicana's elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Copies of early voting registers will be posted online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun on election night for early voting numbers and results from the May 6 election.
On Election Day, voters can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any county polling place.
For a list of polling places, sample ballot, or more information, visit www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
For more information, call 903‐654‐4828, or visit www.cityofcorsicana.com/1175/City-Election-Information
