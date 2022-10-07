Tora, Tora, Tora, are replica Japanese aircraft from the movie Tora, Tora, Tora which were donated to the Commemorative Air Force in 1972. After the movie was completed, Fox Studios held an auction to sell off unwanted film props and a Memphis businessman named Gerald Weeks purchased six of the planes used in the film for about $1,500 each and a year later donated them to the CAF.
The Japanese Zeros replicas are from the CAF Tora Sponsor Group: The Pyrotechnics are preformed by “The Blastards.” The planes gather with speed and precision for a realistic fight mid air with bombs exploding, and the fires raging as the Zeros bomb their targets and fight incoming aircraft. The pilots and bomb squad of Tora are all volunteers.
Tora Tora Tora is the most exciting demonstration at an airshow. It is the final event in the airshow and is waited for with great anticipation by many young boys and girls, and enjoyed by young and old alike. It is a multi-sensory reenactment of the bombing of Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.
Tora is the oldest running civilian airshow act in North American. It is a living history lesson that Tora has been teaching for over 50 years. Tora travels throughout the United States teaching how the course in United States history was changed on “a day which will live in infamy,” as quoted by President Franklin Roosevelt.
Tora is like a second family affair, the pilots, the bomb squad, and the narrator must all be in perfect rhythm, working together to make the performance memorable. There are currently three Tora pilots who are second generation to fly with the group.
“They continue to wow audiences because there is nothing else like it in the airshow world today,” Kevin Hong stated.
The Corsicana AirSho starts at noon Saturday, Oct. 8 and there are many, many exciting acts planned. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for attendees to walk among the planes parked on the ramp. Take photos, sign up for a ride. There are seven planes offering rides- a plane for every desire.
There will be food, drinks and vendors. To be really comfortable, bring your lawn chair or a blanket, a hat or an umbrella, and enjoy the show.
