Organizers of the local Toys for Tots program want to thank everyone who participated in its Navarro County campaign this year.
“With the help of our community, we were able to bless so many families and 200 children this year will get to have a wonderful Christmas!” organizer Kelly Callaway stated.
The group sends a special thank you to the Corsicana Senior Activity Center, Lynda Housley State Farm, New Century Hospice, Corsicana Housing Authority, Russell Stover, Cambridge Crossing, Brinson Dodge, Brinson Ford, The Village at Heritage Oaks, Edward Jones Office of Melissa Gray, Twilight Home, Patient Place, Legacy West, Navarro Regional Hospital, Ollie’s, Keller Williams, and many other contributors.
“Thank you to everyone who helped us put everything together, collected applications, delivered and put out boxes, and sorted and organized all the toys,” Callaway stated. “Thank you to our secret shoppers. Thank you to those families and businesses for the donations to help spread some Christmas joy to the families in our community. Thank you to everyone who contributed and who to continue to serve our community! Merry Christmas Navarro County!”
For any questions, please call the Navarro County Toys for Tots Coordinator Kelly Lovett with New Century Hospice at 903-467-3232.
